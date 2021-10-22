J&K health Officer Heaps Praise On Medical Teams As India Crosses 100 Cr Vaccine Mark

As the country reached the milestone of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered, the community health officer in the Poonch district's Balakote area said that the medical team officials should be credited for travelling door to door in the mountainous border areas to attain the goal.

Mushtaq Ahmad, Community Health Officer, Balakote, stated, "Our medical teams worked very hard and visited door to door in border areas for vaccination. Since January, we ensure that no man above the age of 18 years leaves from here unvaccinated."

The citizens of the area are also overjoyed that the country has reached a milestone. "This is a big achievement for the country and as we have done 100 crore vaccinations. If people would not have supported this achievement could not have achieved," said Rampal, a local resident.

On Thursday, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccine coverage surpassed 100 crore doses, a historic milestone. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 100 crore vaccination doses have been delivered to eligible individuals. PM Narendra Modi during his address to the nation on 22 October said, "On 21st October, India accomplished the target of 1 billion COVID19 vaccinations. This achievement belongs to every individual in the country. I congratulate every citizen for this feat." He added, "100 crore vaccinations is not just a number but the beginning of a new chapter in the history of the country."

The COVID-19 vaccination programme in India began on January 16, 2021. Initially, the immunisation was only available to Health Care Workers (HCWs). Front-line workers are now eligible for immunisation as of February 2. State and Central Police officers, Armed Force members, Home Guards, Civil Defence & Disaster Management Volunteers, Municipal workers, Prison Staff, PRI Staff, and Revenue workers involved in containment and surveillance, Railway Protection Force, and election staff were among those involved. The immunisation campaign was expanded on March 1 to include anyone over the age of 60 and those over the age of 45 who have one of the specified 20 comorbidities. From April 1, it was extended to all people above the age of 45. COVID-19 immunisation became available to all adults over the age of 18 from May 1.

