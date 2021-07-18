J&K: 'Higher Education Institutes Can Be Reopened After July 31', Says Chief Secretary

Jammu & Kashmir government has recently stated that the higher education and skill development institutions can be reopened after July 31, based on the vaccination of staff members and students. While the other public and private institutes can also open for vaccinated staff members for administrative work.

Further, the J&K government also stated in a letter that the officials of J&K have reviewed the COVID-19 situation on July 16. The officials mainly focused on the number of COVID-19 cases per week, overall positivity rate, vaccination drive, bed occupancy, death rate, and how people are following COVID-19 protocols.

As per complete analysis, it has been observed that many districts have shown improvement, but there is still a need to focus on public health in few districts of J&K. However, the COVID-19 data collected in the past week has shown an uneven trend. So, the existing containment measures need to be followed in J&K. On the other hand, it has been stated that the Deputy Commissioners may allow shops to open at 6 am on July 19 and 20, in order to avoid the rush due to Bakra Eid.

This is the letter issued by the Chief Secretary of the J&K government:

J&K | Higher education and skill development institutes can consider phased opening based on the vaccination status of staff and students after 31 July. Public & private education institutes can seek the attendance of vaccinated staff for administrative purposes: State govt pic.twitter.com/HFuYfGoZYd — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021

Areas to be focused on by Deputy Commissioners

The government stated that the Deputy Commissioners will now focus on the Coronavirus situation of medical blocks under their jurisdictions. The commissioners can implement more strict rules in crowded places like malls, markets, community halls, etc if the positivity rate will go beyond 4%. The three-'T' protocols would still be followed i.e., Testing, Tracking, and Treating. MD and NHM can consult DCs to take up panchayat level mapping of Coronavirus situations on weekly basis. The DCs will also promote COVID-19 appropriate behavior through campaigns in the union territory.

Current COVID-19 situation in J&K

A total number of 319,755 people are so far affected in Jammu & Kashmir by the novel Coronavirus. 313,375 out of 319,755 have recovered. Unfortunately, 4,363 patients have died due to Coronavirus in the union territory. 2,017 patients are still in hospital and recovering. The last recorded case of Coronavirus in Jammu & Kashmir was a few minutes ago. The data is verified by the official website of the COVID cases tracker in India.

