J&K IGP Vijay Kumar Terms The Encounter Of Mehrazuddin Halwai 'a Big Success'

In a big victory, Indian forces have eliminated a top Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) commander, Mehrazuddin Halwai in an encounter. According to multiple reports, the encounter took place in the Jammu and Kashmir's Pazipora-Renan area of Kralgund Handwara which led forces to eliminate the oldest and top commander of the terrorist group. As per reports, the operation was launched on Tuesday at 1 pm. Forces from the Indian Army along with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) also joined the operation. The forces have stepped up their operations against the terrorists as top commanders are being eliminated in the valley.

Kashmir IGP's statement on the encounter

After the successful encounter, IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar confirmed the news and informed that the Hizbul commander was involved in several terrorist activities in the valley. He has termed Ubaid's killing a "big success".

Mehrazuddin Halwai is an old militant & was involved in the killing of civilians, Sarpanch, police & security personnel. He was involved in many IEDs & grenade blasts & recruitment & used to raise funds for terrorist organisations: Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir (1/2) pic.twitter.com/IOh3U1o4kR — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2021

According to ANI, he said, "Mehrazuddin Halwai is an old militant and was involved in the killing of civilians, Sarpanch, police and security personnel. He was involved in many IEDs and grenade blasts and recruitment and used to raise funds for terrorist organisations." "Based on info, we followed him. Police arrested him during checking. He was interrogated. Team cordoned off areas in search of his weapons and other material. He started firing with his AK-47 at the last spot. While retaliating, the team shot him dead", he added.

One of the oldest & top commander of HM #terror outfit Mehrazuddin Halwai @ Ubaid got neutralised in #Handwara #encounter. He was involved in several terror crimes. A big success: IGP Kashmir.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) July 7, 2021

Jammu & Kashmir Police took to their Twitter handle and confirmed the news. According to the Jammu & Kashmir police, the commander joined terrorist ranks in the year 2011. He had a diploma in computer applications and misused his education for various terrorist activities of the militant group.



Mehrazuddin Halwai's involvement in terrorist activities

Halwai was active since 2012 and was responsible for many killings in North Kashmir. He was more active than Burhan Wani, the former HM commander who was killed in 2016. Halwai was categorised as an 'A++ terrorist', thereby leading to a major victory for the forces after his encounter. Moreover, it is also being stated that Mehrazuddin Halwai was the longest-surviving member of the Hizbul Mujahideen after Riyaz Naikoo who was eliminated by the forces in May 2020.

(Source: ANI)