J&K L-G Manoj Sinha Speaks To Arnab; Slams Pak PM Imran Khan Who 'nobody Takes Seriously'

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Wednesday spoke to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on The Nation Wants To Know about the security situation in the Union Territory, the efforts of the armed forces to keep it terror-free from Pakistan, and its Prime Minister Imran Khan.

'I want to thank the security forces': Manoj Sinha

Speaking about the official figures and claims by Jammu and Kashmir Police regarding the decline in numbers of youth joining terror outfits, Manoj Sinha said, "Apart from the official figures, many independent organisations have conducted surveys and when you look at those stats, you will see that infiltrations have reduced, militancy-related incidents have reduced, youth is not joining terror groups and the security forces have an upper hand."

"There is great coordination between Jammu & Kashmir Police, Armed Forces and the Army. The best example is the recent Nagrota incident. Our forces successfully foiled the attempt by our neighbouring country. I want to thank the security forces for the work they have done. Everyone across the country appreciates them," he added.

'Nobody takes him seriously': J&K L-G on Imran Khan

Speaking about Pakistan and its attempt to spread terrorism across the border in Jammu and Kashmir, the Lieutenant Governor said, "I will give you one example. During a 'Back to Village' programme, I asked one of our security intelligence officers, 'What is your report about the initiative?' He told me that, 'Sir if a programme is discussed in Pakistan, then we should understand that it is very good' This is a very successful programme. Pakistan tried a lot to disrupt the election process but we were prepared. This is a tight slap on the face of Pakistan and the people trying to spread fear in Jammu and Kashmir."

On Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's UNGA remarks about India, Manoj Sinha said, "I would say that Imran Khan's speech was a result of him getting restless. He is trying to divert public attention from real issues there. People are unable to feed themselves and there is an outrage against him. Nobody takes him seriously."

J&K L-G on DDC polls

Expressing happiness at holding 'independent and unbiased' DDC polls, Jammu-Kashmir (J&K) Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday, said that the polling percentage is higher than double the last polls. He said that the Panchayat elections have allowed Kashmir to move from two-tier to three-tier systems. The 8-phase DDC polls' result was announced on Wednesday where the BJP emerged as the single-largest party - winning 75 seats.

"When the process started I said that to hold a peaceful election in an independent and unbiased manner is my responsibility. I am happy that violence-free fair elections have been held in the entire J&K, this may be the first such instance. The polling percentage is higher than double the last polls. 95% of the seats have been filled," he said.

