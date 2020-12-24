AIADMK Lodges Complaint With TN DGP Against MK Stalin's Son Udhayanidhi Over Fiery Speech

The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the Director-General of Police J K Tripathy against MK Stalin's son and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin, alleging intimidatory speech in his poll campaign tantamount to infringing public peace and sought action against him.

AIADMK seeks legal action against Stalin's son

Udhayanidhi used "highly inappropriate, abusive language" against Chief Minister K Palaniswami and the AIADMK government in his campaign on Tuesday at Kattumannarkoil in Cuddalore district, the ruling party's spokesperson and former MLA R M Babu Murugavel alleged in his complaint, according to news agency PTI.

Citing usage of certain Tamil words to urge people to dislodge the incumbent government, Murugavel, who is also the party's legal wing joint secretary, alleged that the speech fanned hate and was tantamount to infringing public tranquillity.

Also, Udhayanidhi in his campaign in Thanjavur district named a top-ranking state police official and 'intimidated' him, which was in effect preventing a government officer from discharging his duties independently, he said. The AIADMK office-bearer sought appropriate legal action against Udhayanidhi under the Indian Penal Code.

DMK urges Governor to act against CM

Earlier on Tuesday, DMK president M K Stalin had submitted a petition to Governor Banwarilal Purohit alleging graft charges against Chief Minister K Palaniswami and seven of his Cabinet colleagues seeking action against them under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Alleging all-round corruption in the AIADMK regime led by Palaniswami, Stalin, after calling on Purohit at Raj Bhavan, said the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption department did not act on their several complaints. "Such plaints included those against Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Ministers S P Velumani, P Thangamani, D Jayakumar, R B Udhayakumar and C Vijayabaskar and since there was no action, the 'evidence' has been compiled and submitted to the Governor," the DMK chief told reporters.

The DMK's 97-page complaint against the Ministers include Food Minister R Kamaraj and it made specific allegations against all eight of them. In his capacity as Governor, Purohit could order prosecution against the Chief Minister and others under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, Stalin said. Assembly elections are due in Tamil Nadu during April- May 2021 and parties have begun an early poll campaign.

(With PTI inputs)