J&K L-G Sinha Speaks On Recent Violence In Valley; 'Flame Flares More Before Going Out'

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated multiple development projects in Srinagar, and said that the security forces are preparing to their full capacity to eliminate terrorism in Kashmir.

Connecting the increasing flow of tourists in Jammu and Kashmir, companies and countries showing interest to invest in J&K, to the sudden surge in targetted killings in the Valley, Manoj Sinha said that the terrorists aren't able to digest the growing prospects of development in Kashmir and that's why the increase in incidents. However, he assured that the security forces are equipping themselves to root out the antagonistic forces in the state.

After laying the foundation stone of a number of Smart city projects in Srinagar, L-G Manoj Sinha said, "The Smart city projects inaugurated today, after completion will not only attract people from India but also from abroad. I repeatedly say when the lamp is about to extinguish the flare flames even more. The terrorists are taking their last breath and are desperately trying to bring back the days of extreme terrorism in the state, however, the security forces are preparing themselves in full scale. I can also see a sea change in the mindset of the people. Some anti-national forces sitting in Pakistan are unable to digest the increasing tourist inflow into Kashmir and the growing economy of the state. I am confident our strategy will succeed."

L-G Sinha attends high-level security meet with NSA Doval & Amit Shah

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on June 4 was in Delhi to attend a high-level meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to discuss the evolving security situation in the state after the targeted killings. At the meeting, it was also discussed to realise PM Modi's vision of a peaceful Kashmir in the wake of targeted killings taking place in the Valley.

According to the sources, the government asserted that there would be no cowing down to the pressure from the militant forces.

Targeted Civilian killings in Jammu & Kashmir

Hundreds of minority Hindus have started fleeing Kashmir in order to secure themselves from suspected attacks by the terrorists who have killed 19 civilians in 2022.

In the last week itself, three Hindus were murdered by terrorists in the union territory. On June 2 in the southern Kulgam district, a bank manager from Rajasthan was shot dead. On the same day in the evening, two migrant workers were killed by two masked gunmen in the Budgam region.

Two days back in Kulgam, a Hindu school teacher was killed by suspected terrorists.

Image: PTI