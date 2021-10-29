J&K LG Manoj Sinha Approves Strengthening Of Audit & Inspection Department

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha has approved the strengthening of the Audit & Inspection Department by creating 54 posts at various levels to ensure the establishment of District Audit Offices in each district. As per the sources, the decision is aimed at making the audit exercise more effective, decentralised and broad-based to enhance the coverage of government offices and bring accountability in governance. Internal audits of various government entities will be held periodically in a phased manner.

The Audit and Inspection Department is an empowered arm of the government for internal audits of government departments and autonomous bodies. The resources of the department will be augmented to take follow-up action on Audit Inspection Report (AIRs) by way of constituting Audit Analysis Monitoring and Follow-up Cells (AMFC) at UT and Divisional level. In order to give a big boost to the infrastructure here, it has further approved the proposal of the Revenue Department to transfer various parcels of land for public purposes.

The land will be transferred against the payment as per the stamp duty rates notified for 2021. It will provide for safe and proper accommodation to CRPF personnel and their families. LG Sinha has approved the transfer of 26 hectares of land to CRPF at various places in the Valley for setting up “safe and proper” accommodation to the personnel and their families. Approval has been given to transfer 524 kanal 11 marla (26.23 hectares) of land in favour of CRPF for establishing battalion camping sites in Anantnag, Pulwama and Shopian districts in the south Kashmir.