J&K LG Manoj Sinha Chairs Unified Command Meet; Discusses Security Scenario

Days ahead of the Republic Day, the Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Thursday chaired a key meeting of Unified Command in Jammu. The meeting started at around 12 in the noon and continued for over three hours.

The year 2020 was successful for the security forces as they manage to gun down 225 terrorists apart from busting major terror hideouts and gunning down top commanders of each and every terror outfit operating in Kashmir Valley. Top officials from the Indian Army, Border Security Force, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force and other intelligence agencies were part of this meeting.

The meeting assumes significance in the backdrop of Pakistan shifting its focus to the Jammu region after facing huge losses to its terror cadres in Kashmir Valley under “Operation All Out”. There have been attempts on an almost daily basis by the Pakistan side to push-in terrorists into the Indian soil in wake of cross-border firing or ceasefire violation in the Jammu region so as to target vital installations and public places.

Attempts by the Pakistani side

Sources told Republic Media Network that during the meeting, BSF officials put forth the challenges posed by the Pakistani rangers along with terrorists using drones and tunnels for weapon dropping and terror infiltration. In past six months, there have been seven attempts of weapon dropping and surveillance using drones by the Pakistani side and three tunnels have been unearthed so far by the alert troops of BSF which were either used or were about to be.

Jammu and Kashmir Police officials also shared the details of the operations carried out by the police in Jammu as well as in Kashmir in the past six months.

“During the meeting, the new plan of Pakistan to revive those “terror-prone” areas which were once active in Jammu region has also been discussed and the steps being taken by the security forces to foil such attempts of the enemy. In last 2-3 months various terror associates have been arrested who were once an active part of these terror outfits but were out of this terror game for so many years,” the official said.

Sources also told that inputs were also taken from all the security agencies regarding the restoration of high-speed internet in remaining 18 districts of Jammu which are yet to get 4G mobile internet services post abrogation of article 370 and 35A. The next review meeting for the restoration of high-speed mobile internet is scheduled to be held tomorrow.

