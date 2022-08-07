J&K: Live Grenade Recovered In Poonch, Destroyed By Indian Army

A live hand grenade was recovered from Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday. After the grenade was found lying on the ground in Kallar Kattal village, the locals immediately apprised the police. Taking immediate cognizance of the incident, a party of the Special Operations Group (SOG) of police station Surankote along with the J&K Army reached the spot. The grenade was destroyed by the security forces using a controlled explosion at midnight, thus averting a major tragedy.

In the visuals accessed by Republic TV, the Indian Army can be seen at the sight of the recovery at around midnight. Republic has also accessed visuals of the grenade post its destruction.

Recent grenade attacks in J&K

The incident comes just two days after a migrant labourer was killed and two others were injured in a grenade attack in the Gadoora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. According to officials, terrorists lobbed a grenade at a tent housing labourers. The labourers were manufacturing cotton bedding, police said.

Earlier this month, terrorists also carried out a grenade attack on Police Post Ind in the Gool area of Ramban on August 2. The attack was however thwarted due to the alertness of the sentry deployed on duty. The officer immediately noticed suspected movement and fired some rounds at the suspected terrorists. Two police personnel suffered minor wounds during the blast. A letter was also found with terror group Jammu Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF) claiming responsibility for the attack.

Two JKGF operatives were arrested by the police shortly and the Ramban blast case was solved within 72 hours. Those arrested have been identified as Mohd Farooq and Shah Din Padyar. According to police, more arrests are possible after the identification of a terror financer in the case. JKGF, a Pakistan-sponsored terrorist outfit, came to light last year and is said to be making repeated attempts to revitalise militancy in the Jammu region.