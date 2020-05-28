J&K Lt. Gov. Sanctions Rs.10 Cr Out Of State Relief Fund For Contribution To PM CARES Fund

On Thursday, May 28, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir contributed Rs.10 crore to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund. This shall help augment the Centre's efforts to prevent and contain the COVID-19 pandemic across India. J&K Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu sanctioned the aforesaid amount out of the J&K Relief Fund. As per reports, at least Rs 9,677.9 crore has been donated to the PM CARES Fund in 52 days since the announcement of the Fund on March 28.

The PM CARES Fund

All citizens including individuals, corporates and organizations can contribute to this fund to augment the relief efforts in the wake of the novel coronavirus crisis. The donation to PM CARES fund is exempted from Income Tax under Section 80(G). Moreover, PM Modi specified that the fund would not only cater to similar situations in the future but would also help strengthen disaster management capacity. One can donate via bank transfer, UPI, Debit and Credit Cards and internet banking. As per a report, PM CARES Fund reportedly received more than Rs.6,500 crore barely a week after the announcement of the Fund.

The PM-CARES Fund accepts micro-donations too. It will strengthen disaster management capacities and encourage research on protecting citizens.



Let us leave no stone unturned to make India healthier and more prosperous for our future generations. pic.twitter.com/BVm7q19R52 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2020

Allocation in the fight against COVID-19 crisis

The PM CARES Fund Trust on May 13 decided to allocate Rs.3100 crore for the fight against the novel coronavirus. While Rs.2000 crore shall be earmarked for the purchase of ventilators, Rs.1000 crore will be used for the care of migrants. Additionally, Rs.100 crore will be dedicated to the development of the COVID-19 vaccine. PM Modi thanked all the donors for their generosity in contributing to the PM CARES Fund.

In a further push towards the Centre's push for indigenous products, 50,000 'Made-in-India' ventilators shall be purchased from the PM CARES fund. The ventilators will be provided to government-run COVID-19 hospitals in states and Union Territories. As far as the allocation for migrants is concerned, the state governments shall be given a lump sum amount of Rs.1000 crore. The amount for the vaccine development shall be utilised under the supervision of the Principal Scientific Advisor.

