J&K Lt Guv Manoj Sinha Directs Officials To Establish Youth Clubs In Every District

In order to increase the youth engagement at the Panchayat level, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on June 18, ordered the establishment of Youth Clubs in every Panchayat across Jammu and Kashmir for constructive activities and addressing all the concerns of the young generation.

An official press release informed that in the first phase 22,500 youth from 4290 Panchayats are set to engage in these Youth Clubs and the government will incur an amount of Rs 12 crore for this initiative.

“These Youth clubs will be the nerve centres for all youth programs; community involvement; IEC, sports & cultural activities,” the LG said.

Coaching centres for Civil Services & other competitive exams in Jammu & Srinagar

While chairing the governing body meeting of Mission Youth at Civil Secretariat in Srinagar he said that approvals were accorded to a host of schemes set to be launched soon in various sectors, this will make a greater impact on the youth engagement and livelihood generation programmes in the UT.

The meeting also decided to start two state-of-the-art coaching centres in Jammu & Srinagar to impart coaching for Civil Services and other competitive exams under PARVAAZ, a livelihood generation scheme.

The government, through Mission Youth, will provide financial assistance to dental surgeons to establish their own clinic. In the first phase, around 400 dental surgeons and about 800 paramedics would be selected for a specially tailored self-employment scheme, the LG maintained.

Underlining the importance of market-driven training for youth of J&K, besides imparted soft skill training to youngsters, Lieutenant Governor M Sinha suggested roping in reputed organisations and corporate houses, Centre for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIIIT) at Baramulla and Jammu for up-skilling of the youth.

He has also asked the CEO- Mission Youth to establish Mission Youth Centres with recreational facilities in Jammu and Srinagar and to set up digital libraries in coordination with the education department in each district.

Taking to Twitter, Manoj Sinha stated,