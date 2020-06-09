J&K Lt Guv Murmu Condemns Killing Of Sarpanch; Ensures Bringing Culprits To Justice

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu condemned the killing of the Anantnag Sarpanch on Tuesday calling it a 'cowardly act'. Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag fired upon Congress Sarpanch identified as Ajay Pandit at Lokbawan, who later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Tuesday. Lt Governor Murmu while expressing anguish over the death of the Sarpanch said that those behind the killing are the 'enemies of humanity.'

"The attack on any public representative is the attack on the democratic setup," he said, adding that he has directed the authorities to spare no efforts in bringing the culprits to justice. Lt Governor Murmu also prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family members.

Sarpanch shot dead in Anantnag

Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag fired upon Congress Sarpanch identified as Ajay Pandit at Lokbawan, who later on succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. Police said terrorists fired at 40-year-old Ajay Pandita, a sarpanch of Lokbowan Larkipora, leaving him critically wounded. “He was taken to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” a police officer said. Police said the sarpanch had gone to work in his orchard. The area was cordoned by joint forces soon after the shooting.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan had violated ceasefire with unprovoked cross-border firing at the Line of Control (LoC) in two districts of North Kashmir. The troops had foiled an infiltration attempt in Nowgam sector of Kupwara on June 3.

