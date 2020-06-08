J&K: Sarpanch Ajay Pandita Shot Dead By Terrorists In Anantnag

Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag fired upon Congress Sarpanch identified as Ajay Pandit at Lokbawan, who later on succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. Police said terrorists fired at 40-year-old Ajay Pandita, a sarpanch of Lokbowan Larkipora, leaving him critically wounded.

“He was taken to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” a police officer said.

Police said the sarpanch had gone to work in his orchard. The area was cordoned by joint forces soon after the shooting.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan had violated ceasefire with unprovoked cross-border firing at the Line of Control (LoC) in two districts of North Kashmir. The troops had foiled an infiltration attempt in Nowgam sector of Kupwara on June 3.

Defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said on Sunday's ceasefire violation that Pakistan initiated an unprovoked Ceasefire Violation along with the LoC in Kieran and Rampur Sectors, of Districts Kupwara & Baramulla. The Defence spokesperson also added that the Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

In Baramulla, Police officials said the shelling started in Uri area of Rampur on Sunday. The police officers also said there were no reports of any damage from the shelling so far in Kupwara.

