J&K: Newly Announced "Domicile Status" Mandatory For Admission To Educational Institutions

Days after the issuance of Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2020, the Jammu and Kashmir government has made Domicile Status Certificate as an eligibility condition for admission to Educational Institutions in Jammu and Kashmir.

A circular in this regard has been issued by GAD which read, "The Government has notified the Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2020, vide 5.0 166 dated 18th of May, 2020.

Consequent upon the above, it has been decided that the requirement of 'Permanent Resident Certificate' wherever prescribed for admission into Educational Institutions shall be replaced with 'Domicile Certificate'. The Circular further advises all Administrative Secretaries to immediately effect changes in statutes/rules wherever there exists a prescribed requirement of 'Permanent Resident Certificate' for admission in Educational Institutions.

The circular also stated that, "With the enactment of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, series of constitutional changes have been affected. In terms of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization (Removal of Difficulties) Order, 2019, any reference by whatever form to "permanent residents of the State or hereditary State subject", wherever they occurred in any Act or notification issued or rules, orders made thereunder, stands omitted with a necessary grammatical variation."

Domicile Certificate must for BOPEE exams

Government of Jammu and Kashmir has ordered that any candidate interested in appearing in any entrance test, conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (BOPEE), must possess Domicile Certificate issued under the Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules,2020.

In a Notification issued today the government stated that the Lieutenant Governor of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, in exercise of the powers conferred on him by Section 23 of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (BOPEE) Act, 2002, is pleased to direct that Rule 4 of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination Rules, 2014 shall be substituted as under:

"(4) General Eligibility for Admission: Any candidate interested in appearing in any entrance test, conducted by the Board, must possess Domicile Certificate issued under the Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2020 and such age and qualification, including of category certificate and experience, as prescribed by the Government for such course from time to time," the notification stated.

