J&K Issues Guidelines For Lockdown 4.0; Major Economic Activities Permitted From May 20

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday issued guidelines for lockdown 4.0 and to utter surprise, majority of economic activities across the Union Territory have been given a green signal.

All private hospitals, clinics and nursing homes (including OPD services) will resume normal functioning including OPD services, the order said, including all e-commerce and courier services; all agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry and related activities; home delivery by restaurants and hotels; banks and financial services; liquor shops and self-employed service providers like plumbers, technicians, electricians, etc, will be allowed to operate.

The canteens/eateries at bus stands, railway stations, and airports have also been allowed to open in the UT, but with passes in red zone districts. Similarly, barber shops, salons, and parlors will also open in all the areas except within the limits of Municipal Corporations of Jammu and Srinagar cities.

Zones demarcated

Earlier, State Executive Committee (SEC) headed by Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, announced the classification of districts in Jammu & Kashmir as Red, Orange, and Green.

"All the districts of Kashmir province, except Ganderbal and Bandipora, are listed as Red zones, whereas Kathua, Samba and Ramban districts of Jammu have been declared Red zones. Bandipora, Ganderbal, Reasi, Udhampur, and Jammu districts have been classified under Orange category. Likewise, Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch and Rajouri districts have been put in Green category," the order read.

"The decision has been taken to put Jammu district in Orange Zone and many establishments will be opening from tomorrow. District Administration will ensure that all safety protocols will be followed and there will be no violation of norms. The decision has been taken so as to strike a balance," DC Jammu Sushma Chauhan said.

She further added that the COVID audit has already been conducted in the district and they are ensuring 100% COVID-19 testing of all the passengers coming from other states to curtail the outbreak.

Coronavirus outbreak

With 28 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday, six from Jammu division and 22 from Kashmir division, the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 1,317.

According to the media bulletin, out of 1317 positive cases, 653 are undergoing treatment, 647 have recovered and 17 have died, two in Jammu division and 15 in Kashmir division. 38 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, two from the Jammu division and 36 from Kashmir Division.

