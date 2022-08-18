J&K: Pakistani Drone Spotted Near International Border In Kathua; Search Ops Launched

In a fresh development, a Pakistani drone was spotted in the Sultanpur area of Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir on the intervening night of August 17 and 18. According to the fresh reports, the drone which was reported flying near the International Border of Kathua was earlier spotted by the locals who later informed the police.

A police team along with the Indian Army reached the area and launched massive search operations to confirm any droppings by the drone. While an investigation is presently underway in the matter, further details are still awaited.

Notably, this comes at a time when incidents of Pakistani drones are reported from multiple places near the International Borders. In a recent, the J&K Police also recovered arms and ammunition dropped by a drone from Pakistan in the Toph village of Jammu year to the International Border.

Among the recovered items included an AK rifle, magazines, 40 AK rounds, a star pistol, pistol rounds, and Chinese small grenades. An investigation is presently underway in the matter.

Drones spotted during Independence Day celebrations

Recently, an FIR was also filed after two suspicious drones were found flying around the Ambala Air Force Station in Haryana's Ambala on August 13 and August 15, reported ANI citing officials. As per that, the Indian Air Force lodged the police complaint on August 15 at the Ambala Cantonment police station.

The incident came to light just after Independence Day. According to reports, the drones spotted are said to be 'quadcopters' which are usually used for carrying heavy load items.

Recently, several other reports of unauthorized drones inside the Indian territory surrounding the border were also reported in various parts of the country. Most of them were found to be coming from Pakistan towards J&K or other border areas in India.

Image: PTI/Representational