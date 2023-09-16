J&K Police Attaches Properties Of 13 Pakistan-based Terrorists In Anti-Terror Mission

The Special Investigation Units (SIU) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police attached the properties of 13 terrorists on September 16, all of whom are believed to be operating from Pakistan. As per sources, these militants have been attempting to rekindle terrorism in the Chenab Valley and surrounding areas.

Under Section 82 of The Code Of Criminal Procedure, the SIU of Kishtwar police initiated action to attach the residential properties of these identified terrorists. Among those targeted are Shahnawaz Kanth, also known as Munna, Umer (Son of Abdul Rasheed and resident of Hullar), Nayeem Ahmed, alias Amir or Gazi (Son of Gh. Nabi Gundna from Near Jamia Masjid), and Mohd Iqbal, known as Bilal ( son of Ch. Mohd and resident of Kichloo Marketr). Shahnawaz, alias Nayeem (Son of Gh. Mohd from Chirool), and Javid Hussain are also on the list.

This crackdown follows two major terror incidents in Rajouri and Anantnag, along with an infiltration attempt near Uri in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district. Notably, the majority of the neutralised terrorists were affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). In the course of these anti-terror operations, five Indian army personnel, including four officers, were killed-in-action. A Deputy superintendent of the Jammu and Kashmir Police also lost his life. In total, five terrorists were eliminated in these three incidents.

This decisive action by the Jammu and Kashmir police signals a strong stance against terrorism and aims to disrupt the activities of these Pakistan-based terror commanders.