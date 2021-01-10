J&K Police Bust LeT Hideout In Pulwama, One Terrorist Associate Arrested

In another win for the security forces against terrorism, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday busted a hideout of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Pulwama's Pampore town, arresting one terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

According to the J&K Police, the forces received input regarding the presence of a terrorist hideout constructed in a particular house in village Chandhara. Swiftly acting on it, the police along with the RR and the CRPF raided the house early morning, arresting a terrorist associate named Adil Ahmad Shah from a cowshed located at the residence.

During the raids, incriminating material of proscribed outfit LeT and 26 rounds of AK-47 were recovered along with several items of clothes and other essentials.

"Upon this information, Police along with 50 RR and 110 Bn CRPF carried out the search of the said house today morning and during search one large hideout was found in the cowshed of the said house. The size of the hideout is approximately 10ft x5ft x5ft with small opening coved by a lid and a tunnel of about 6ft leading to the hideout," the police said.

The forces have registered a case against terrorist associate Adil Ahmad Shah at the Police Station in Pampore under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

(With Agency Inputs)