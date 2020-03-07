J&K Police Organises Coronavirus Awareness Programme After First Case Was Reported

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday organised a program to raise awareness about the deadly coronavirus disease and shared prevention measures at district police lines in the Awantipora area of Pulwama district.

This comes shortly after one positive case of Coronavirus was reported in J&K, earlier on Saturday. Two other suspects of the virus are also undergoing treatment at the local Government Medical College. The administration has announced the closure of all primary schools in Jammu district till March 31.

The total number of Coronavirus cases reported in India has reached 34, as of March 7.

READ | J&K Reports 1st Case Of Coronavirus, Total Number Of Cases In India Rise To 32

J&K reports its first case of Coronavirus

Jammu and Kashmir reported its first case of the deadly coronavirus on Saturday, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 32 as per ANI sources. The infected person is being treated at the government medical college in Jammu.

Earlier in the day, the J&K administration had said that the test results of two people indicate a high possibility of a positive case of the disease.

All primary schools in Jammu and Samba districts of J&K have been ordered to close till March 31 with immediate effect. All biometric attendance in J&K to have also been suspended till March 31.

READ | 52 Labs Made Functional Across India For Coronavirus Testing

Primary schools to remain shut till March 31

Two individuals suspected to be infected with Coronavirus were kept in isolation at Government Medical College, Jammu. The patients were "high viral-load cases", the J&K administration said on Saturday while announcing immediate closure of all primary schools in Jammu and Samba districts. It also suspended all biometric attendance in the Union territory.

"The test reports of the two suspected coronavirus patients were received, which spoke of them being high viral-load cases. There is a high probability of their testing positive for the infection," the spokesperson told PTI.

READ | Two Coronavirus Suspects Flee From Quarantine Facility In Jammu

The passengers with travel history to Italy and South Korea were shifted to the quarantine ward at a government medical college hospital on Wednesday. Earlier on March 5, the two individuals had fled from the hospital last night putting the lives of thousands of others at risk. Their samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune.

READ | Coronavirus: Srinagar Mayor Calls For Cancellation Of Khelo India Winter Games