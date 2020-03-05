Two Coronavirus Suspects Flee From Quarantine Facility In Jammu

Exposing the tall claims of the Jammu and Kashmir administration of setting up facilities to tackle the outbreak of the Coronavirus in the newly formed union territory, two suspected patients who were quarantined in the Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu, fled from the hospital last night putting the lives of thousands of others at risk.

Yesterday the authorities had said that two people with a travel history to Italy and South Korea were quarantined after they displayed symptoms of coronavirus. They were quarantined at the facility set up at the Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu.

However, both the suspected patients managed to flee from the quarantine facility even before their test results turned in.

100% self declaration starts in J&K :2 passengers with travel history to Italy/South Korea identified; symptomatic passenger shifted to GMCJammu for quarantine & sample testing: asymptomatic passenger instructed for home quarantine as per protocol. — DIPR-J&K (@diprjk) March 4, 2020

“Both the suspected patients managed to flee from the quarantine facility in the hospital last night”, a source in the hospital said.

Administration at fault

However, the authorities in the Government Medical College Hospital now has given a bizarre justification stating that the patients returned to their homes after the authorities collected their blood samples.

“Their blood samples were collected and they were told to stay in the isolation ward, but as their blood report was yet to turn in, they left for their homes to stay with their families”, a senior doctor at the hospital told Republic World.

The Jammu and Kashmir Administration had last night claimed that 2 passengers with travel history to Italy/South Korea identified; symptomatic passenger shifted to GMC Jammu for quarantine & sample testing: asymptomatic passenger instructed for home quarantine as per protocol.

People across Jammu are really concerned about the “irresponsible behavior” shown by the administration of the hospital in handling the case as they say the hospital authorities have put at risk the lives of the residents of the entire union territory.

“What if these two suspected patients are actually infected with Coronavirus, imagine how many people they will infect now, they will not only infect their family members but every single person who will come in their contact. This would lead to a chain that would ultimately end up infecting every single individual in the union territory” Sham Lal a local resident said.

Meanwhile to tackle the situation the divisional commissioner Jammu Sanjeev Verma has called an emergency meeting today.

