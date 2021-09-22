J&K: Search Operations Launched By Army Enters 4th Day After Infiltration Bid In Uri

A combing operation launched by the Army after it detected suspicious movement in Uri along the Line of Control in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district entered the fourth day on Wednesday. All telecommunication facilities including internet in the border town were restored in the area on Tuesday evening after two days of suspension. The combing operation was launched on the intervening night of September 18-19.

A defence spokesman, Col Emron Mosvi, here said the search operation was going on in the area but did not elaborate if the forces had found anything to lend credence to the reports of major infiltration bid in the sector.

Search operation continues at Line of Control

Officials said one soldier had sustained injuries in the “initial contact” with the adversary near the fence along the LoC, which had prompted the massive search operation to ensure that the infiltrators, if any, do not get to the hinterland.

The area where the suspicious movement was observed falls near Gohalan, the same area from where the attack on Uri Brigade was launched by militants in September 2016.

Pertinently, 15 Corps Commander Lt Gen Pandey said that the current security scenario “reflects clearly that the youth has stopped coming out on the street, that they have understood this game”.

He said the security forces have been reaching out to the families of the youth who have joined militancy.

“We have to ensure that they (families) reach out to their young ones who have been misled and they should be allowed to surrender by motivating them to be a responsible citizen of the country. There cannot be a better opportunity as of today to ensure that they can fall back to civil society,” he said.

The senior army officer said those people within Kashmir who are “misleading” the youth to pick up arms must be exposed.

Indian Army aviation helicopter crash

On September 21, two pilots of an Indian Army aviation helicopter on Tuesday crash-landed near the Patnitop area of Jammu and Kashmir. As per Army's official statement, the two pilots were critically injured in the crash-landing and they were evacuated to the hospital. However, both the pilots Major Rohit Kumar and Major Anuj Rajput succumbed to their injuries.

(Image: PTI)