J&K: Security Forces Bust Major Terror-module, Arrest 3 LeT Terrorists From Sopore

In another victory for our security forces, the Jammu and Kashmir police in a joint operation with the Indian Army on Monday busted a terror module of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and arrested 3 terrorists from Sopore's Haigam village. The 3 LeT terrorists were planning to orchestrate killings of non-local labourers and grenade attacks in multiple locations in the UT.

According to an official release, the interrogation of suspected individuals from various places established the role of the LeT terrorist organisation behind targeted killings in J&K. It also revealed that terrorist organisations are planning such heinous crimes in the general area and three LeT terrorists have been tasked for the same.

Immediately acting on the input, the forces intercepted the movement of the three from the general area of Sopore to Srinagar on May 2. Accordingly, joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCPs) of 29 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Jammu & Kashmir Police were placed along the appreciated route and bylanes to nab the terrorists.

"On 02 May 22 night, three individuals were observed moving suspiciously along the orchards in general area Haigam and the lookout party alerted the joint MVCP. The security forces challenged the individuals, however, they fled towards the orchards in the general area. The MVCP chased the three individuals and the security forces deployed along the appreciated escape routes nabbed them," the release read.

3 Chinese pistols, incriminating material recovered

The three arrested LeT terrorists have been identified as --Tafheem Reyaz( S/o Riyaz Ahmad mir, R/o Usman Abad Warpora), Seerat Shabaz mir (S/o Mohammad Shahbaz Mir, R/o brath Kalan Sopore) and Rameez Ahmed Khan, (s/o Gh Mohammad Khan r/o Mirpora Brathkalan). The search of the individuals led to the recovery of three Chinese pistols and ammunition and incriminating materials.

The successful operation will help evade major terror plots and has busted the module behind the planned execution of PRI and non-local labourers, the forces said. Moreover. further interrogation of the apprehended is likely to give inputs which might result in successful counter-terrorism operations in near future.