J&K: Security Forces Eliminate 3 JeM Terrorists In Encounter In Awantipora

On Saturday morning, August 21, three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the forest area of Nagbaeran Tral, Awantipora. The encounter broke out in the upper reaches of the forest area of Nagbaeran Tral, Awantipora, according to Jammu & Kashmir Police. Three anonymous terrorists linked to the banned terror group JeM have been killed. The operation is being carried out by the police and the army. A search operation is underway as well.

3 JeM terrorists killed in encounter

"#TralEncounterUpdate: 03 unidentified #terrorist affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit JeM killed. #Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," informed Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The incident occurred just one day after two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists were killed by security forces during an encounter in the Pampore region of Awantipora, Jammu & Kashmir, on Friday morning. According to reports, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that one of the two terrorists was engaged in the July 23 assassination of a peon at a government school in Pastuna. Musaib Mushtaq of Khrew has been identified. Muzamil Ahmad Rather, a resident of Chakoora, Pulwama, was the second terrorist murdered.

According to reports, J&K DGP Dilbag Singh said both terrorists had been killed in an ongoing operation at Khrew, Awantipora. This was a Hizb-ul-Mujahideen killer team that was responsible for civilian deaths in South Kashmir. An AK-47 rifle and a pistol were discovered.

Security forces eliminate terrorists

Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO), Jammu, Lt Col Devender Anand said, "A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Rashtriya Rifles had suffered bullet injuries in the encounter. He was immediately evacuated to the nearest medical facility, but succumbed to the injuries."

Terrorists killed Apny Party leader Ghulam Hasan in Kulgam earlier this week. Ghulam Hasan resigned from the PDP four months ago and joined his party. Prior to this, on August 17, BJP leader Javed Ahmed Dar had been shot and killed by terrorists in the Brajlu Jagir district of Kulgam. Terrorists assassinated Ghulam Rasool Dar, the president of the BJP's Kisan district unit in Kulgam, on August 9 as well.

On August 6, two LeT terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Thanamandi belt.

