J&K: Security Forces Thwart Infiltration Bid In Kupwara; Terrorist Gunned Down In Jumagund

The Jammu and Kashmir Police foiled another infiltration bid by neutralizing one terrorist in the Jumagund area of Kupwara district on Sunday. The security forces had laid an ambush after receiving prior inputs about a group likely to attempt infiltration in the region. The terrorist, identified as Mh Shabir Mallik (as mentioned on his identity card), was killed in an encounter and his body was recovered by the J&K police later.

The forces also recovered an AK rifle, three magazines (filled), two grenades, plus five wrapped in plastic, a pouch, shoulder bag, wallet and dumb phone.

Just a day ago, the J&K police, in a joint operation with the Indian Army had busted a terrorist hideout in the Kishtwar district following hours of the intense search operation. Heavy arms and ammunition were recovered from the hideout.

Earlier on Friday, December 31, three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists, including Suhail Ahmad was killed during the encounter, after which arms and ammunition were recovered from them. Notably, Sohail was reported to be involved in the Zewan attack in early December.

J&K Police, Army avenge Pulwama terror attack

In another significant achievement, the security forces gunned down a JeM Commander, who was the last surviving terrorist involved in the 2019 Pulwama attack. Samir Dar was killed during anti-terror operations in the Anantnag district on December 30, bringing closure to the deadly Pulwama terror attack, that claimed the lives of 40 CrPF jawans.

Kashmir Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar informed in a tweet that the photo of Sameer Dar resembles the dead body recovered by them on December 30 in Anantnag, where three terrorists were neutralized in a joint operation. Dar was active since 2018 and had been involved in a number of terror attacks on the Army and security forces, officials said.

In recent weeks, a complete wipeout of the top commanders of the Jaish-e-Mohammed is being seen in multiple anti-terror operations being launched in the Union Territory. Samir Dar's death comes as yet another achievement for the security forces as it avenged the deadly Pulwama attack.