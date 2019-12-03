J&K: Skill Development Centre Opened For Specially-abled To Boost Employment In Rajouri

In a bid to boost employment opportunities among persons with disabilities, a Skill Development Centre for specially-abled persons was inaugurated in Rajouri with an aim to boost employment opportunities. The centre is supposed to offer different courses and will ensure the utmost utilisation of the talent of candidates.

Speaking to ANI, District Development Commissioner Mohammad Aijaz Asad said, "The motive is to train the differently-abled persons and get them placements so that they are not seen as burden but as active breadwinners."

"The step has been taken to inculcate in the feeling of self-reliance among specially-abled persons by giving them the right kind of environment. This would help them to not rely on their parents and change the attitude of society towards them," the DC said.

Furthermore, Asad spoke about the skill training that the institute will impart through various trades like LED Light Repair Technician, Domestic Data Entry Operator, and Mobile Phone Hardware Repair Technician. In order to promote the participation in the centres, certificates will be issued to those candidates who will qualify for the final test after undergoing the course and the trainees will be provided with a stipend of Rs 4,600 per month.

Union Govt sanctions Rs 325 cr Medical College for Handwara in Kupwara District

As per reports, the government has approved the establishment of a new Government Medical College attached with existing district/referral hospital Handwara in Kupwara district. The sanction letter was received from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The college at Handwara would be set up at a cost of Rs. 325 crore. Out of the total amount, Rs 115 crore will be spent on the construction of administrative and academic blocks, Rs. 80 crore will be spent on hostels and residential accommodation for students and faculty.

(With Agency Inputs)