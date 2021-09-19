J&K: Srinagar Dist Administration Allows All Degree Colleges To Resume Offline Classes

Considering the COVID-19 pandemic situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the district administration of Srinagar has granted permission to all degree colleges in the district to resume offline classes provided all staff members, and students are fully vaccinated. District Development Commissioner, Mohammed Aijaz Asad, directed heads of the institutions to ensure that COVID-19 SOPs and guidelines issued by the district administration are followed in letter and spirit. The college administrations have also been asked to ensure the completion of the vaccination process in two days from the beginning of the in-person classes. Any violation of these orders shall invite action under Section 188 of IPC, Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897,” the order reads.

Significantly, the decision to reopen colleges for in-person classes in Srinagar comes when the district is witnessing an abrupt surge in the COVID-19 cases. Pertinently on April 18, due to an increase in COVID-19 infection, the administration had ordered the closure of all educational institutions, including universities and colleges, till further orders.

COVID-19 situation in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 152 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, which took the tally to 3,27,773, while no death due to the infection was reported in the past 24 hours. Out of the fresh cases, 137 were from Kashmir, and 15 were from the Jammu division of the Union Territory. On Saturday, 60 percent of cases across J&K were reported from the Srinagar district alone. The district recorded the highest number of 67 cases followed by 23 cases in Baramulla district.

To date, the Union Territory has administered a total of 1,00,60,533 COVID vaccine doses across 1,740 vaccination sites. The Srinagar district has administered 8,93,782 COVID vaccine doses across 65 vaccination sites.

LG Sinha on J&K's health facilities

On September 18, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had said that Jammu and Kashmir is one of the best performing Union Territories/States in India in terms of health facilities owing to the extensive interventions that have been made in the health facilities. The Lieutenant Governor made these remarks during the inauguration of the first batch of BUMS at Government Unani Medical College, Ganderbal, with Union Minister of AYUSH, and Ports, Shipping, Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday.

Image: PTI