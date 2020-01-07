J&K: Terrorist Neutralized In Awantipora Encounter Was Affiliated With Hizbul Mujahideen

After the terrorist encounter in Awantipora earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir police has said that the terrorist killed in the encounter was affiliated with the terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM). The terrorist has been identified as Shahid who was a resident of Bijbehara. Arms and ammunition were also recovered during the investigation. Kashmir zone police took to Twitter giving details of the encounter.

'Terrorist engaged in gun battle despite giving a chance to surrender'

The police said that the neutralized terrorist was asked to surrender by the security forces but he chose to engage them in a gunbattle, adding that the ultra was killed after a brief exchange of fire.

In another incident that occurred last week, a dreaded terrorist was captured by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Nisar Dar was arrested by J&K Police & Security Forces on Friday night. The captured terrorist was a resident of Srinagar. According to reports, he had escaped from an encounter in Kullan Ganderbal in which one Pakistani terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit was killed. This dreaded terrorist was wanted in many terror crimes, the police said.

On Saturday, terrorists hurled a grenade at CRPF personnel in Kawdara locality resulting in damage to several vehicles. There were no casualties but several vehicles were hit by the shrapnel. The area was cordoned off immediately after the explosion, the police official said.

