High Alert On Nepal Border Along Basti-Gorakhpur, Terrorist Infiltration Suspected

A high alert has been issued along the India-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh, according to police. Basti range IG Ashutosh Kumar informed that there is information about two terrorists trying to enter UP via the Basti-Gorakhpur range. The high alert has been issued in districts including Siddharthnagar adjacent to Nepal.

Police informed that photos of both the terror suspects have been found. Local intelligence agencies have been put behind the two individuals – Khwaja Moinuddin and Abdul Samad.

