J&K: Terrorists Shoot Dead TV Artiste Amreen Bhat & Injure Her 10-yr-old Nephew

Terror attacks continue in Jammu and Kashmir as famous TV artiste Amreen Bhat and her nephew were shot at their residence in the village of Hishroo Chadoora on Wednesday, May 25. At around 7:55 PM, terrorists came to their residence, and asked Bhat's nephew to call her. When she came out, they fired multiple bullets at Bhat, and in between, her nephew also got injured. Thereafter, they were rushed to the hospital. While Amreen succumbed to her injuries, her nephew is still battling for his life.

At around 1955 hrs , terrorists fired upon one lady Amreen Bhat D/o Khazir Mohd Bhat R/o Hushroo Chadoora at her home. She was shifted to hospital in injured condition where doctors declared her dead. Her 10 year old nephew who was also at home recieved bullet injury on his arm. — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 25, 2022

Cop killed in J&K

The development comes just a day after an off duty police constable was killed and his nine-year-old daughter was injured after terrorists fired at them in Srinagar. Hours after the incident, Providing details, police said constable Saifullah Qadri and his daughter were walking outside their house at Anchar Soura at around 5 pm when terrorists fired indiscriminately at them. While Qadri died on spot, the girl sustained a bullet injury and was rushed to a hospital. Hours after the incident, The Resistance Front (TRF), an outfit affiliated with Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), in a statement on social media claimed responsibility for the attack.

Omar Abdullah of the National Conference condemned both the incidents taking to microblogging site Twitter. "Yesterday it was a police constable’s daughter injured in an attack & today this young 10 year old child. How does anyone justify these attacks?" he wrote on social media.

Shocked & deeply saddened by the murderous militant attack on Ambreen Bhat. Sadly Ambreen lost her life in the attack & her nephew was injured. There can be no justification for attacking innocent women & children like this. May Allah grant her place in Jannat. pic.twitter.com/5I9SsymbD0 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 25, 2022

Qadri is the second policeman to be killed in the Valley in less than a fortnight. On May 13, militants shot a policeman, Riyaz Ahmad Thoker, at his village of Gudoora in Pulwama. Numeorus policemen, as well as civilians have been on the target of the terrorists with multiple incidents of killings being reported in valley since October last year.