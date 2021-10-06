In a horrifying development, three civilians in Jammu and Kashmir lost their lives in separate terrorist attacks within almost one hour. According to the official information provided by the Kashmir Zone Police, the first terrorist attack was done in Srinagar's Iqbal Park area, then near Madina Chowk Lalbazar and lastly at Bandipora district. Reportedly, the Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba has claimed responsibility for the attack near Srinagar's Iqbal Park where a Kashmiri pandit was killed.

Three back-to-back terrorist attacks in J&K:

7:41 PM: A Kashmiri pandit identified as Makhan Lal Bindroo was shot dead outside his pharmacy in Srinagar, near Iqbal Park. He was a prominent businessman in the valley region with two medical stores in Srinagar including one started by his family in 1947. The area was later cordoned off and a search to nab the terrorists was initiated.

#Terrorists fired upon Owner of Bindroo Medicate namely Shri Makhan Lal Bindroo near Iqbal Park #Srinagar. He was shifted to hospital where he #succumbed to his injuries. Area cordoned off & search to nab the terrorists is going on. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 5, 2021

8:39 PM: Another terrorist attack was reported from Madina Chowk Lalbazar area of Srinagar where one non-local civilian identified as Virender Paswan was killed by the terrorist. This was the second attack carried out on a non-Kashmiri street vendor. The deceased residing in Alamgari Bazar Zadibal was a resident of Bihar’s Bhagalpur.

#Terrorists killed one non-local near Madina Chowk Lalbazar #Srinagar. The deceased person has been identified as Virender Paswan resident of Bhagalpur Bihar, a street hawker, presently residing at Alamgari Bazar Zadibal. #Search in the area is in progress. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 5, 2021

8:59 PM: Within just minutes of the second attack, a third attack was reported from Bandipora District in North Jammu and Kashmir where a civilian identified as Mohd Shafi Lone resident of Naidkhai was shot dead. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead. The Kashmir police tweeted mentioning 'coward #terrorists shot dead a civilian'.

Another #terror incident reported in Shahgund area of #Bandipora where coward #terrorists shot dead a civilian. He has been identified as Mohd Shafi Lone resident of Naidkhai. Area #cordoned off & search to nab the terrorists is in progress. Further details shall follow. — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 5, 2021

J&K leaders react to the heinous terrorist attacks

After reports of the first two terrorist attacks came forward, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha tweeted saying 'the barbaric act of killing innocent people is against humanity'. He also offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families amid hour of grief.

I strongly condemn the killing of civilians Shri Virender Paswan and Shri Mohd Shafi Lone by terrorists. The barbaric act of killing innocent people is against humanity. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) October 5, 2021

Jammu Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah described the killing of innocents as a 'targeted attack in Srinagar'.

Another targeted attack in Srinagar. A poor non local handcart stall owner selling golguppas has been shot & has reportedly succumbed to his injuries. No words of condemnation are enough. May his soul rest in peace. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 5, 2021

"Even the words of condemnation & condolence after these militant attacks start to sound hollow," said Abdullah after third civilian was killed.

Mohd Shafi Lone of Naidkhai becomes the third casualty this evening. He was shot dead a short while ago in Bandipore district of North Kashmir. Even the words of condemnation & condolence after these militant attacks start to sound hollow. May Allah grate the deceased Jannat. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 5, 2021

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti also 'condemn the killing'. She tweeted mentioning 'such acts of violence have no place in our society'.