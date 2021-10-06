Last Updated:

'Targeted attack..' | J&K: Three Civilians Killed In Separate Terrorist Attacks In Srinagar And Bandipora

Nearly in an hour, the J&K security forces informed that three innocent civilians were shot dead by terrorists. Two died in Srinagar while one in Bandipora.

Bhavyata Kagrana
J&K

In a horrifying development, three civilians in Jammu and Kashmir lost their lives in separate terrorist attacks within almost one hour. According to the official information provided by the Kashmir Zone Police, the first terrorist attack was done in Srinagar's Iqbal Park area, then near Madina Chowk Lalbazar and lastly at Bandipora district. Reportedly, the Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba has claimed responsibility for the attack near Srinagar's Iqbal Park where a Kashmiri pandit was killed.

Three back-to-back terrorist attacks in J&K:

7:41 PM: A Kashmiri pandit identified as Makhan Lal Bindroo was shot dead outside his pharmacy in Srinagar, near Iqbal Park. He was a prominent businessman in the valley region with two medical stores in Srinagar including one started by his family in 1947. The area was later cordoned off and a search to nab the terrorists was initiated. 

8:39 PM: Another terrorist attack was reported from Madina Chowk Lalbazar area of Srinagar where one non-local civilian identified as Virender Paswan was killed by the terrorist. This was the second attack carried out on a non-Kashmiri street vendor. The deceased residing in Alamgari Bazar Zadibal was a resident of Bihar’s Bhagalpur. 

8:59 PM: Within just minutes of the second attack, a third attack was reported from Bandipora District in North Jammu and Kashmir where a civilian identified as Mohd Shafi Lone resident of Naidkhai was shot dead. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead. The Kashmir police tweeted mentioning 'coward #terrorists shot dead a civilian'.

J&K leaders react to the heinous terrorist attacks

After reports of the first two terrorist attacks came forward, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha tweeted saying 'the barbaric act of killing innocent people is against humanity'. He also offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families amid hour of grief.

Jammu Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah described the killing of innocents as a 'targeted attack in Srinagar'. 

"Even the words of condemnation & condolence after these militant attacks start to sound hollow," said Abdullah after third civilian was killed. 

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti also 'condemn the killing'. She tweeted mentioning 'such acts of violence have no place in our society'. 

