J&K: Top JeM Commander Yasir Parray & IED Expert Furqan Gunned Down In Pulwama

In a major crackdown on terrorism, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday neutralised two major terrorists of the Jaish-E-Mohammad during an anti-terror operation in the Pulwama district.

Terrorist commander of proscribed terror outfit JeM Yasir Parray and IED expert Furqan - who is a foreign terrorist - were gunned by the Kashmir Zone Police this morning, in a major success for the security forces.

Top JeM commander and IED expert gunned down in anti-terror operation

According to officials, JeM commander Yasir Parray was part of the Jaish Hizbul meeting in December 2019 to carry out an IED strike on Republic Day 2020. The attack was to be carried out on vital installations of Security Forces in South Kashmir. The slain terrorists were responsible for a number of other terror crime cases in the union territory, they added.

The crackdown on the top terrorists comes a week after the J&K police killed three terrorists in Srinagar's Rambagh. Those killed in the encounter include Mehran, the top commander of The Resistance Front, (TRF) an offshoot of Pakistan-based terrorist organization, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) which claimed responsibility for the recent civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir. Prior to that, the Kashmir police killed another terrorist commander named Afaq Sikander of the TRF in the Gopalpora area. The police also informed later that two more unidentified terrorists were neutralised the operation in Pombay area of Kulgam where the operation is currently underway.