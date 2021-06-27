Last Updated:

J&K: Two Drones Used For Twin Blasts On Jammu Air Force Base, NIA To Probe Attack

Two drones were used to carry out the explosions near the Jammu airbase. The NIA is set to visit the blast site at the Jammu airport where the blasts took place

Swagata Banerjee
In a major twin blast case in Jammu, sources said that two drones were used to carry out the explosions near the Jammu airbase. The NIA is set to visit the blast site at the Jammu airport where two explosions took place in a gap of five minutes. The National Security Guard (NSG)'s national bomb data center is also on the way to the site which is completely sanitized after the explosion. The sound of the high-intensity blast was heard till 2 kilometers. Two persons have been arrested so far.

Reacting to the development, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh's office tweeted:

'Investigation into the matter is in progress' : IAF

A high-level investigation team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will also reach Jammu shortly. The possible target of the drones was the aircraft parked in the dispersal area. Two IAF personnel have suffered minor injuries in the drone explosions near the Jammu Airbase. 

"One of the blasts caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area. There was no damage to any equipment. An investigation into the matter is in progress along with civil agencies," the IAF said.

In 2016, four to six terrorists had launched a suicide attack on the Pathankot airbase. The operation had lasted for over 36 hours, in which five attackers were killed, and three security force personnel also lost their lives.

