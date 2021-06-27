J&K: Two Drones Used For Twin Blasts On Jammu Air Force Base, NIA To Probe Attack

In a major twin blast case in Jammu, sources said that two drones were used to carry out the explosions near the Jammu airbase. The NIA is set to visit the blast site at the Jammu airport where two explosions took place in a gap of five minutes. The National Security Guard (NSG)'s national bomb data center is also on the way to the site which is completely sanitized after the explosion. The sound of the high-intensity blast was heard till 2 kilometers. Two persons have been arrested so far.

Reacting to the development, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh's office tweeted:

Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh spoke to Vice Air Chief, Air Marshal HS Arora regarding today’s incident at Air Force Station in Jammu. Air Marshal Vikram Singh is reaching Jammu to take stock of the situation. — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) June 27, 2021

'Investigation into the matter is in progress' : IAF

A high-level investigation team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will also reach Jammu shortly. The possible target of the drones was the aircraft parked in the dispersal area. Two IAF personnel have suffered minor injuries in the drone explosions near the Jammu Airbase.

"One of the blasts caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area. There was no damage to any equipment. An investigation into the matter is in progress along with civil agencies," the IAF said.

In 2016, four to six terrorists had launched a suicide attack on the Pathankot airbase. The operation had lasted for over 36 hours, in which five attackers were killed, and three security force personnel also lost their lives.