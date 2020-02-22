The Debate
J&K: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorists Killed In Encounter At Sangam

General News

Two LeT terrorists were killed in an encounter at Sangam, Bijbehara. Arms and ammunitions were recovered from the slain terrorists.

J&K

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sangam on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said. The exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists at Sangam in Bijbehara began on late Friday night. 

Arms and ammunitions were recovered from the slain terrorists.

(Image credit: PTI)

