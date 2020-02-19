Tral Encounter Neutralising 3 Terrorists Leads To Massive Ammo Recovery; J&K DGP Updates

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Wednesday addressed a press conference and informed about authorities recovering a huge cache of ammunition from three terrorists that were killed in Tral earlier in the day.

While addressing a press conference in Srinagar DGP Dilbag Singh said, "A huge cache of ammunition was recovered from the three terrorists that were killed earlier today in Tral. One of them, Jahangeer, was a commander of Hizbul Mujahideen and was involved in eight big terror activities which resulted in a fearful environment in the region."

In a joint operation, the Indian army along with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police killed three terrorists at the Tral sub-district of Pulwama district earlier today.

The three encountered terrorists have been identified as Jangeer Rafiq Wani, Raja Umar Maqbool Bhat, and Uzair Amin Bhat.

"In total, 10 operations in which 2 have taken place in Jammu and 8 in Kashmir have been successfully conducted in the year 2020. 19 terrorists in Kashmir and 4 in Jammu have been neutralized so far," Singh said.

READ | J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh hopes Trump's visit to India passes off peacefully

10 successful operations in Jammu and Kashmir in 2020

During the Press Conference, the DGP also informed about 19 terrorists having been killed in eight operations in Kashmir while, four were killed in two operations in the Jammu region since January this year.

"So far, we have had 10 successful operations in Jammu and Kashmir in 2020 in which 23 terrorists have been eliminated," the DGP said.

"Besides, we have also arrested 40 overground workers who were involved in grenade throwing incidents or facilitating the terrorists in the valley," he added.

The DGP also informed about eight youths who had left homes to join terrorist ranks, having reunited with their families after realising the choice that they had made.

"We have ensured that there is no collateral damage during the operations. The fresh recruitment into terrorist ranks is next to nil. The life in Kashmir is normal and police will make all efforts to contribute to keeping it that way," the DGP said.

READ | Hopeful that summer this year in Kashmir will be peaceful: DGP Dilbag Singh

READ | Truck driver ferrying JeM militants cousin of Pulwama suicide bomber: DGP Dilbag Singh

(With ANI inputs)