J&K: Two LeT Terrorists Killed, Threat To Amarnath Yatra Neutralised, Informs IGP Kashmir

Two LeT terrorists were killed in an encounter in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone said. While speaking to Republic Media Network, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that the, "slain terrorists were the same terrorists who escaped from Watnad encounter on April 16 in which one soldier was martyred".

He revealed that "the encounter site was very close to the national highway so an imminent threat to NHW as well as upcoming Yatra was neutralised," said IGP Kumar. Those killed have been identified as Arif Hussain Bhat of Halsidar Dooru and Suhail Ahmad Lone of Awgam Kulgam. IGP Kashmir said that " both the categorized killed terrorists were part of groups involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on Police/SF and civilian atrocities".

Army recovers rifles, grenades from the slain terrorists

He further added that " both the slain terrorists were involved in the killing of Army Jawan Nishan Singh during a search operation in Watnar Kokernag on 16th April current year,". He further added that the slain terrorist Arif Bhat was also involved in the killing of ASI Mohammad Ashraf son of Awantipora near Police Station Bijbehara on Dec 22nd last year. Arif's involvement was also found in the killing of Head constable Ali Mohammad Ganie near his residential house at Hasanpora Tabeela on Jan 29th of the current year.



IGP Kumar further said that "the slain terrorist Suhail Lone had joined terrorist ranks on the behest of active terrorist Raja Nadeem Rather of Ashmuji Kulgam". Meanwhile, Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 2 AK rifles, one pistol & 2 grenades have been recovered from the site of the encounter.



Based on specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the Kreeri Dooru area of Anantnag, JKP along with other security forces launched a cordon and search operation there. The search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired at the joint security forces. In retaliation, two terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter.