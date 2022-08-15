J&K: Village Defence Guards Scheme Comes Into Force; Jitendra Singh Hails MHA Move

After the Ministry of Home Affairs sanctioned the approval for the creation of the Village Defence Guard Scheme-2022 (VDGS) for Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, Union Minister Jitendra Singh appreciated the move by thanking Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Singh, who hails from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, took to his Twitter and wrote, "Thanks PM Narendra Modi for your constant concern for Jammu and Kashmir. Huge relief from the Ministry of Home Affairs headed by Amit Shah. Sanction accorded to Village Defence Guards Scheme (VDGS) 2022 for Jammu & Kashmir. (sic)"

Thanks PM Sh @NarendraModi for your constant concern for #JammuAndKashmir. Huge relief from the Ministry of Home Affairs headed by Sh @AmitShah.

Sanction accorded to Village Defence Guards Scheme (VDGS) 2022 for Jammu & Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/XDUajP7UvO — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) August 15, 2022

It is significant to mention that the Home Ministry sanctioned the approval of the VDGS-2022 in J&K which came into effect today, August 15.

More about the Village Defence Guards Scheme

According to the government's order, the aim of the VDGS is to organise a small group of volunteer armed civilians in identified villages along the borders as well as in in-depth areas of the Jammu division, with a view to instil a sense of self-protection and ensure the safety and security of such villages, infrastructural installations in and around them, and to check the trans-border movement.

"Under the Scheme, the Village Defence Guards shall be charged with the responsibility of protecting community installations and infrastructure facilities within the defined areas of their village and the Village Defence Guards would conduct night and day patrolling in a systematic manner," a statement from the government's order read.

Notably, this comes after recent targeted killings and terror activities in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir wherein terrorists killed innocent civilians as well as members of security forces.

It is important to note that earlier the scheme was called the Village Defence Committee programme, in which volunteers from communities were trained by the Indian Army and Police. Rifles were given to VDCs as part of this programme, and they defended their villages against terrorist assaults and other associated actions, especially the vulnerable communities in the Jammu region's hilly terrain.

Notably, VDC members assisted the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army in the fight against terrorism. However, the VDC members have long argued that this committee needs to be more well-organised and that choices need to be made on their compensation. Earlier, members of this committee had also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the same.

