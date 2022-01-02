J&K Welcomes 1st Calisthenic Academy In Srinagar To Train Youth To Better Future In Sports

Tiger's Calisthenic Academy of Srinagar scripted history by becoming the first academy in Jammu & Kashmir to train youths in Calisthenics. With the support of the Indian Army, the academy was set to train youth to build a better career.

According to experts, Calisthenics is a type of exercise that does not require any equipment, but just one's own body weight. These exercises are performed with diverse levels of intensity and rhythm. Occasionally, light handheld tools such as rings and wands are used while performing such exercises.

Imran Ahmad, trainer cum in charge of the academy told ANI, "Tiger's Calisthenic Academy, Bemina, is the first Calisthenics academy set up in the Kashmir valley. It was established during the last World Tourism Week".

Benefits of Calisthenics

In addition to improving psychomotor skills, Calisthenics offers the benefits of muscular and aerobic conditioning. These exercises involve movements such as pulling, pushing, bending, jumping, and swimming without the use of major requirements which will eventually help in increasing strength, fitness and flexibility.

Imran Ahmad added, "After this, basic self-defense and nutrition classes will also be conducted alongside wherein females can join us".

Abrar Bhat, one of the people training at the academy who shared his experience to ANI, said, "I have been performing Calisthenics for the last six months. There is a self-growth in me. I want more and more people to join this, especially my friends".

He further added that the exercise would benefit many boys who are distracted and aimless. He added that the academy aims to help boys build a better career in sports.

Akrar-ul-Haq, a sportsperson said Calisthenic sports' speciality is that it defines both strength and beauty. He added, "I am hoping this will benefit many of us in the future."

(With ANI input)

(Image: ANI)