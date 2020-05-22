J&K: Awantipora Police Holds Wreath-laying Ceremony For Prichoo Terror Attack Martyr

The Awantipora District Police in Jammu and Kashmir held a wreath-laying ceremony to honour Head Constable Anoop Singh who was martyred in a terror attack at Prichoo, Pulwama, on Thursday.

IGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar, IGP CRPF Rajash Kumar, DC Pulwama Ragov Langar, along with other Civil and Police Officers paid homage to the martyred head constable. Senior officers of CAPF, SP Pulwama Ashish Mishra, Commandant IR10th Fayaz Ahmad, and other officers, police personnel, and security forces also paid floral tributes.

On the same day, in Srinagar, a wreath-laying ceremony was held for Constable Rana Mondal and Constable Jia-ul-Haque of 37 Bn Border Security Force (BSF), who lost their lives in firing by unidentified terrorists at Paandach, Ganderbal on Wednesday.

J&K cop martyred in attack at Prichoo

Head constable Anoop Singh of IRP 10th battalion was killed and two others were injured on Thursday when unknown terrorists launched an attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists attacked a joint team of J&K Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Pulwama town.

A police officer said that the terrorists fired indiscriminately at the joint Naka near the Prichoo area, resulting in injuries to three policemen who were been removed to sub-district hospital. One of them was declared brought dead while the other two were referred to Srinagar’s SMHS hospital for specialized treatment.

(With inputs from ANI)