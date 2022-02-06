J&K Youth Collect Soil From 75 War Memorials, Show Solidarity For Armed Forces

J&K youth on Saturday, February 5, paid tribute to the martyrdom of the armed forces in the Indian state by collecting soil from at least 75 War Memorials of UT of Jammu and Kashmir at Lal Chowk. The event was organized as Pakistan observed Kashmir Day on February 5 to stand in solidarity with J&K while the state's youth paid homage to the Indian security forces.

Speaking to the local broadcaster Brighter Kashmir, one of the volunteers leading the efforts, Adv Syed Zeshan, said that the act was dedicated to observing the huge sacrifices made by India's armed forces.

J&K Youth collected soil from 75 War Memorials across J&K to show #Solidarity with Armed Forces. Youth of J&K gathered today at Lal Chowk, #Srinagar to pay tribute to our fallen heroes.#IAmKashmir #AmritMahotsav @adgpi @NorthernComd_IA pic.twitter.com/lwgioPUKQv — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) February 5, 2022

"J&K will never forget the martyrdom of brave Indian armed forces officers and jawans of the Security Forces," volunteer Adv Syed Zeshan told Brighter Kashmir.

A token of respect, and paying homage to Indian troops

Kashmiri volunteers collected the soil along the Line of Control to preserve it as a token of respect and pay homage to the Indian troops. Indian Security Forces have been involved in the anti-terror operation and have been thwarting the infiltrations attempts at the border backed by the Pakistan Army to foment violence and chaos in J&K.

Volunteers held a candlelight vigil, and observed silence to pay respect to the slain soldiers, who have been leading efforts to snub the nefarious design of Pakistan, which has been involved in disturbing law and order in the Indian State of Jammu and Kashmir. A large number of J&K youth largely gathered to convey 'Idea of India' with 'Naya Kashmir' that observed and mourned the armed forces and through such an event made the voice of silent majority heard.

"The move is to pay tributes to those who have laid down their lives for safety, security and to maintain the peace and sovereignty of India since 1947," Brighter Kashmir quoted the volunteers as saying.

On the Kashmir Solidarity Day being observed by the neighbouring Islamabad, UT, Jammu, and Kashmir were sent on high alert over anticipated violence and event of a terror-related incident. Indian intel agencies send warnings to the Indian troops in the J&K to remain vigilant and foil any attempts of terror elements inside the state.

As per the exclusive document accessed by Republic Media Network, the Indian Armed Forces were directed to activate and optimize resources to prevent any insurgency or cross-border attack on February 5. They were also cautioned about other days this month when the security of the state may be compromised.

In the intel letter, the security forces in the region were asked to remain vigilant on the following dates: