J&K: 5 More Kashmiri Leaders Released In Valley After Being Under Detention

In a major step, Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday decided to release five more Kashmir based leaders from political detention. All five were under political detention since August 5, the day Union Government decided to abrogate Article 370 and 35A; and bifurcate of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

Read: Congress slams 36 Union Ministers' visit to Kashmir, label them as "propagandists"

Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu on Wednesday said that normal communication channels will be opened in the region after a review. "We are reviewing continuously, and accordingly, we are relaxing everything. In the coming days, normal communication technology and communications channels will be opened."

Read: Jammu and Kashmir: Chikdi wood art on display in Rajouri

Senior officials privy to the development told Republic that the Government has decided to release five more leaders in Kashmir valley. “All of them were under detention since August 5 and we are continuously reviewing the political detentions, and at times many politicians were released as well. The government has revoked Public Safety Act (PSA) from 26 people,” he added.

Earlier on 14th January, Jammu and Kashmir Government had decided to restore 2G mobile internet services, with the complete bar on social media, in five districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The services, however, couldn’t be restored in the Jammu region’s five districts as operators are yet to get the list of Whitelisted websites that will be working on 2G internet.

Read: Scuppered again: China-Pak's attempt to raise Kashmir at UNSC fails, members back India

On Saturday, the UT government revoked detention warrants against 26 persons detained under the provisions of the Jammu & Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978. Public Safety Act (PSA) was revoked on the second day of the visit of envoys of 16 countries. The leaders who were released from political detention are Mukhtiar Bhat of People’s Democratic Party, Salman Sagar of National Conference, Altaf Kaloo of National Conference, Nizamudin Bhat of People’s Democratic Party and Showkat Ganaie.

Read: Union ministers to visit Kashmir to spread awareness about positive impact of scrapping Art 370