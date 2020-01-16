Congress Slams 36 Union Ministers' Visit To Kashmir, Label Them As "propagandists"

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday criticised the visit of 36 Union Ministers to the Kashmir valley, recalling that the two foreign delegations that also visited Jammu and Kashmir but did not interact with the local media, or the civil society there. Ghulam Azad alleged that the ministers are sent by the Centre to meet only those who the government wants them to meet.

"These delegations appointed by the government, do not interact with the local media nor do they meet any politicans, as the government has already detained them. The do not speak to the civil society or trade and commerce. There is no point in sending more people again," the Congress leader said.

The Centre on Wednesday released a list of 36 Union Ministers of those who will visit Jammu-Kashmir later in January, to spread awareness about the positive impact of abrogation of Article 370 provisions.

READ | Congress Slams Union Ministers' Visit To J&K, Calls It A 'sign Of Panic, Not Normalcy'

Congress slams Centre on Union Ministers' J&K visit

Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Thursday called the Union Ministers appointed to visit Kashmir as "propagandists" of the government. Taking to Twitter, Sibal questioned that when Union Minister Amit Shah claims that the situation of Kashmir is normal, why doesn't he send ministers from the opposition to visit Jammu and Kashmir.

Amit Shah says all is normal in Kashmir



If so , why send 36 propagandists to Kashmir ?



Why not allow non-propagandists to go and understand the situation prevailing there ? — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) January 16, 2020

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Manish Tewari also slammed the Union Ministers' visit to Jammu-Kashmir, calling it a sign of panic, not normalcy. He added that 36 Union Ministers travelling around the Union territory as a quick fix will not work.

READ | J&K: Locals Welcome Administration's Order To Partially Restore Internet In The Valley

READ | Union Ministers To Visit Kashmir To Spread Awareness About Positive Impact Of Scrapping Art 370

Union Ministers' J&K visit

The Centre released a list of 36 Union Ministers including top cabinet ministers like Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal, Ravi Shankar Prasad who will visit Jammu-Kashmir later this month to spread awareness about the positive impact of abrogation of Article 370 provisions and the development measures taken by the government for the region, according to PTI.

The schedule for the visit of the ministers to the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir is likely to be finalised at a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on January 17. The visit, which is coordinated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will witness each minister visit the Valley for 1-2 days.

READ | PM Modi, Amit Shah Dream Of Pakistan At Night: Kapil Sibal