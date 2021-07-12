J-K COVID-19 Warriors Cross A Knee-deep River To Vaccinate People; Netizens Laud Efforts

A group of four passionate health workers were seen crossing a knee-deep river in Jammu and Kashmir in order to vaccinate people of a remote village living on the outskirts of the Rajouri district. The video which was shared by Dr Iram Yasmin, in-charge of J&K Tralla Health Centre, went viral on several social media platforms, with netizens praising the health workers and their dedication to their job. The viral video has garnered over 24,000 views and 652 likes on Twitter.

"We have received orders from higher authorities to vaccinate the people of the block by reaching them door to door," news agency ANI quoted Dr Yasmin as saying. “It was very difficult but our health workers had successfully fulfilled their duties by crossing rivers, mountains, and many more obstacles. They reached to people to vaccine them," she added.

#Watch J&K | Health workers cross a river to carry out door-to-door COVID19 vaccination in Rajouri district's Tralla village



(Video Source: Dr Iram Yasmin, In-charge, Tralla Health Centre) pic.twitter.com/884C36ZBhA — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2021

Netizens lauded the efforts of the health workers

Social media users praised the efforts by the medical workers to reach patients despite the paucity of proper infrastructure. One such user wrote: "Over 70 years of India's independence and the government can't set up a road or a bridge or literally anything where there isn't a chance your health workers would float away or drown while just traversing inside villages."

While another user wrote, "Hats off ... And then ppl assault them in the exchange of all the sacrifices."

Since the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, frontline workers have been working tirelessly in order to provide either treatment or vaccination. There are several videos of health workers that earlier went viral on social media which show the dedication towards their work. One such video shared by the Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal shows a medical team being carried on an earthmover, which also went viral on social media platforms. Later in another tweet, Ladakh MP lauded the efforts of the COVID warriors.