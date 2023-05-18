J-K Man's 'Let's Talk Library' Is Inspiring Change In Rural Kashmir

In the remote village of Halmathpora, nestled in the scenic landscapes of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, Mubashir Mushtaq single-handedly established a free library that serves as a beacon of hope for the community.

Through his selfless initiative 'Let's Talk Library', Mubashir has set an example for others, demonstrating the power of taking human-friendly measures to create a better society. Witnessing several children from neighbouring villages trapped in the vicious circle of child labour led Mubashir to the idea of setting up the library. Upon further inquiry, he discovered that their lack of access to books had led them to abandon education.

Determined to make a difference, Mubashir launched the campaign against child labour and set to provide free books to those who couldn't afford them.

The campaign took shape in 2020, and during the subsequent Covid-19 restrictions, Mubashir faced challenges in finding books to read. This further strengthened his resolve to establish a library.

"For the next one and a half years, I collected books from my friends, professors at SP College Srinagar, as well as friends from Kupwara and my native village," shared Mubashir, who is currently pursuing a degree in Bio-Chemistry (Honours) at Shri Pratap College Srinagar, with Greater Kashmir.

"At first, my parents were sceptical, but when they saw children coming from far-off places to study at the library, they began to believe in me and supported me financially every step of the way. My father even helps with the library rent, which amounts to Rs 15,000 per year," Mubashir added gratefully.

Currently, the library boasts a registration of 52 students who have the privilege of accessing over 3,000 diverse books. The collection includes competitive books, English literature, Urdu literature, Islamic literature, academic books, as well as magazines and newspapers.

Initially faced with challenges in procuring books, Mubashir now receives calls from people across Kashmir who want to donate books to 'Let's Talk Library.'

Reflecting on the journey, Mubashir said, "My friends used to laugh at me when I first started this initiative, but now they take pride in the library's success."

However, 'Let's Talk Library' is not solely focused on books. Under the 'Our Kids Our Future' initiative, Mubashir organizes sessions every Sunday, where over a hundred children gather at the library. Here, they receive guidance on personality development, English speaking, and public speaking skills.

Mubashir envisions expanding the 'Let's Talk Library' to other villages, emphasizing that a good society cannot be built without a reading culture.

"I want the youth, instead of falling prey to drugs, to develop reading habits that will help them discover the value of life. Moreover, I aim to make study material readily available to those who cannot afford private coaching", he expressed passionately.

Mubashir Mushtaq's dedication to empowering children through education and knowledge has not only transformed the lives of those he directly serves but has also inspired the entire community.

His selfless efforts demonstrate that positive change can be achieved through small, compassionate actions and that a strong society is built on the foundation of education and a love for reading.

(with inputs from ANI)