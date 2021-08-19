Jagan Reddy Welfare Scheme Gets Tribute In Form Of Memoir House In Andhra Pradesh

To showcase the Andhra Pradesh government's scheme 'Nava Ratnalu’, a temple-like memoir house was inaugurated in Srikalahasti town in the Chittoor district on Wednesday. A 'Mirror Hall' placed with statues and photos of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is kept on the first floor, at the top of the house. The memoir house is set to be inaugurated on August 20.

Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy, who is known for his ultimate devotion towards the YSRCP president and Jagan Mohan Reddy, had this memoir house constructed for the Chief Minister to pay tribute to his welfare schemes. He named the house 'Nava Ratnalu' (Nine Gems) as it portrays the nine welfare schemes that were successfully implemented by the state government. The cost of the memoir house is estimated to be more than Rs 2 crores. The house also consisted of a map of Andhra Pradesh, the face of Jagan Reddy, the flag and party symbol of YSRCP, and motifs of 'Nava Ratnalu' are made of silver and gold.

Why was the memoir built?

When asked about the reason behind the house, Madhusudan Reddy said, "Many may criticise me why I built 'Jagananna Naaratnala Nilayam'. Why shouldn't I build it? Statues of a Britisher named sir Arthur Coton are built as he had constructed a dam (barrage) on Godavari River. It is a practice in Andhra Pradesh to erect statues of persons who do good for the public." "Jagan's brainchild Nava Ratnalu scheme is benefiting 5 crore people, out of six crore population of the state. There is no such massive scheme anywhere in India. That's why I built this."

The building with the housing scheme was inaugurated on August 16, when house pattas were distributed for the poor under the 'Jagananna Colony' housing scheme. This memoir house is the entrance for the Jagananna colony where 5,000 houses will be built. A 'glass mahal' with Jagan Reddy's statues and pictures is located on the first floor of this house. It will be inaugurated on coming Friday. YSRCP senior leaders YV Subba Reddy, PV Midhun Reddy, Mekapati Gautam Reddy, and Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy will participate in the inaugural programme.

(With ANI inputs)