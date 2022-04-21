Jahangirpuri Row: VHP Hails Demolition Drive, Says 'action Should Be Expanded'

Hailing the 'bulldozer action' against illegal construction in New Delhi, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday welcomed the anti-encroachment drive in the national capital, stating that it will prevent 'Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohangiyas' from becoming a threat to national security.

VHP Joint General Secretary Surendra Kumar Jain said, "Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohangiyas have become a big threat to national security in different parts of Delhi." Speaking to ANI, Jain added, "We welcome the action taken by the government against illegal construction in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi. This action should be expanded. There are hundreds of places inside Delhi where Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohingyas have become a big challenge for the law and order situation thereby threatening national security. Authorities concerned need to take strict action against the culprits."

Jahangirpuri demolition drive

The BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) commenced a two-day anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday, April 20. There was a heavy police presence in the area to provide security to the officials of the civic body and senior police officers were present on the spot to focus on the law and order situation. However, as the anti-encroachment drive was ongoing, the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a status quo on the drive, stopping the authorities to proceed with the move till the case was heard.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court extended the halt on the NDMC's demolition drive until further orders. The decision was taken by a two-judge bench, comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai, The Bench also issued a notice to the Central government and others on a plea filed by the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, told the court that the drive against the removal of encroachments was carried out to remove the obstruction of roads and footpaths. SG Mehta stated, “So far Delhi's Jahangirpuri is concerned, the drive to remove what was lying on the road had started in January itself.” He added that all demolitions were carried out with prior notifications. "The encroachment drive was to continue on 19 April, but happened the next day. This was the fifth day of “removing” what was “necessary to clear the roads,” Mehta told the bench.