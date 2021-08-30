Jaish Deputes 'Operational Incharges' For 'J&K Centric Operations' After Taliban Meet

Days after the top leadership of Jaish E Mohammad met Taliban leaders in Kandhar, Intelligence agencies have shared specific input of heightened activity from across the border in coming days. Operational Commander of Jaish Rauf Asghar directed his Second-in-Command Talha Ali Saif to intensify “J&K Centric Operations”.

Agencies have told security apparatus in Jammu and Kashmir that Talha Ali Saif, who is based in PoJK, on the directions of Jaish Operational Chief has deputed Mufti Ilyas Kashmiri as Operational Incharge for Kashmir region and Qari Jarar as Operational Incharge for Jammu region. The main objective of these two new Incharges deputed by Jaish is to increase infiltration attempts in the coming 2-3 months.

Taliban-Jaish Meeting

In the third week of August, leaders of Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammad have reportedly met Taliban leaders in Kandahar in which the JeM has sought the Taliban's support in their 'India-centric operations'. The security and intelligence agencies, after learning of the meeting between JeM-Taliban, have been put on high alert, as the movement of the terrorists across the border areas is being anticipated.

Activities across border

There have been five attempts of infiltration from across the border that has been thwarted by alert security forces along the Line of Control since July 2021 which hints at the nefarious plans of Pakistan amid the ceasefire agreement to which both countries agreed on February 25 this year.

Lt Col Devender Anand, PRO (Defence) said, “In the early hours of 30 August 2021, terrorists from across the Line of Control made an attempt to infiltrate in Poonch Sector(J&K). Alert Army troops detected the infiltration bid by effective use of the integrated surveillance grid. On being challenged by Army troops, there ensued a fierce firefight with the terrorist in which two terrorists were neutralized and AK-47 rifles have been recovered. "

BSF has also thwarted attempts from across to push drugs into the Indian Territory by recovering Heroin worth more than 50 crores. DIG BSF S P S Sandhu while sharing details said, “Today on 30.08.2021, at about 1300 Hrs based on specific input, A BSF party while conducting area search operation near the zero lines found a suspected black colour rucksack bag hidden inside Sarkanda bushes. The bag was opened and 10 Pkts (weight 10 Kg approx) of suspected Heroin was found inside.”