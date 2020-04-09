Jaishankar Speaks To Australia Counterpart; Says India Responding 'positively' Over Drugs

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with his Australian counterpart Marise Payne and shared the respective domestic response strategies by the two countries to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic.

The talks between the two Foreign Ministers came two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian PM Scott Morrison agreed on the importance of bilateral experience-sharing in flattening the growth curve of the coronavirus.

'Is responding positively to Australia’s drug requirements'

In a tweet, Jaishankar said India is also responding "positively" to Australia's requirements for drugs, without elaborating whether it has sought the supply of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine like many other countries. The US and a sizeable number of countries have pressed India to provide the drug, cited by many as a viable therapeutic solution to fight coronavirus infection.

A very good conversation with FM @MarisePayne of Australia on our respective responses to #COVID19.

She assured that there is no change in the status of Indian students studying in Australia. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 8, 2020

"India will fully facilitate arrangements for Australians wishing to return home. Is also responding positively to Australia's drug requirements," Jaishankar said. On Monday, Modi and Morrison held a telephonic conversation over the pandemic. They agreed on the importance of bilateral experience-sharing in the context of this health crisis, including through collaborative research efforts.

According to estimates, over 80,000 Indian students are studying in Australia. The country has recorded around 6,000 cases of Coronavirus and over 40 people died of the infection. Globally, the virus has killed over 85,000 people and infected more than 13 lakh.

With an increase of 540 positive COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,734, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. Out of the 5,734 cases; 5,095 are active COVID-19 cases and 472 cases have been recovered/discharged and one case migrated. The death toll has also risen to 166 after 17 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

