Kannauj Police Books BJP MP For Allegedly Assaulting State Official Over Lockdown Grains

The BJP MP from UP's Kannauj district has been accused of assaulting a government official, along with over two dozen of his followers, over the distribution of free food grains among the poor during the lockdown. Tehsildar Sadar Arvind Kumar alleged that the BJP lawmaker along with his 20 supporters barged into his house and attacked him on Tuesday over a list of ration card beneficiaries. He also alleged that Pathak verbally abused him on the phone before coming to his house.

'A case has been registered in the matter'

Police have lodged an FIR against Pathak and 20 others based on Kumar's complaint. The FIR has been lodged under sections of IPC 147 (rioting) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and others. Police have also invoked the SC/ ST Act. "A case has been registered in the matter and the investigation will be carried out," said SDM Shailesh Kumar while speaking to news agency ANI.

Pathak, however, rejected the allegations and stated that the Tehsildar had failed to provide food to the poor and misbehaved with his aides during the coronavirus crisis. Government officials are implementing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s scheme to distribute 20 kg of rice and 15 kg of wheat for free among each individual in rural areas during the lockdown even if they don’t have ration cards.

The Uttar Pradesh government announced that it would seal coronavirus disease (COVID-19) hotspots identified in 15 districts of the state till the end of the 21-day nationwide lockdown on April 14. The districts where orders will be implemented are Agra, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Lucknow, Varanasi, Shamli, Meerut, Bareilly, Bulandshahr, Kanpur, Basti, Ferozabad, Saharanpur, Maharajganj, and Sitapur.

Coronavirus pandemic in India

One more person died due to Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the death toll in the state to four, while the number of cases climbed by 29 to 361, according to official data. A total of 31 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, according to an official bulletin.

With an increase of 540 positive COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,734, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. Out of the 5,734 cases; 5,095 are active COVID-19 cases and 472 cases have been recovered/discharged and one case migrated. The death toll has also risen to 166 after 17 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

(With agency inputs)