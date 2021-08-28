Jaishankar & Blinken Discuss Coordination On Afghanistan & In UN; To Deepen India-US Ties

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar spoke with US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken on Saturday to discuss a 'broad range of shared priorities,' including continued co-ordination on the Afghanistan crisis, and in the United Nations.

Secretary Blinken and Minister Jaishankar agreed to remain closely coordinated on shared goals and priorities to deepen the US-India partnership. This marks the third conversation held in August between the two leaders on the situation in Afghanistan.

Spoke to US Secretary of State @Secblinken.



Continued our discussions on Afghanistan. Also exchanged views on the agenda of UNSC. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 28, 2021

Earlier on August 20, Blinken and Jaishankar held 'productive' talks on the deteriorating situation in the war-torn country, following the Taliban takeover. Both leaders agreed to maintain 'close coordination' in their diplomatic actions towards the crisis.

Jaishankar on Wednesday spoke to British counterpart Dominic Raab and discussed developments in Kabul. This was the second phone call between the two leaders in the last 10 days. Meanwhile, EAM Jaishankar also held discussions with Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir over various regional and multilateral issues.

The frequent diplomatic talks and meetings between the world leaders come amid rampant evacuation operations by India and several other countries as the United States nears its deadline to pull back troops from Afghanistan. The August 31 deadline has been agreed upon by the USA and the Taliban for America's pullout from the conflict-ridden country.

India evacuates 550 people from Kabul

Under "Operation Devi Shakti," India has safely evacuated more than 550 people from Kabul, of which over 260 are Indians, said MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Friday. The ministry said that the “vast majority” of Indians who wanted to return from Afghanistan have been evacuated from the country.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom concluded its evacuation operation at the Kabul airport and closed processing centres near the airport for further clearance. A few other European nations such as Spain, Italy, and France had also announced the end of their operations on Friday while the US has said that it will not extend its presence on Afghan soil after August 31.