Jaishankar Calls On Kenyan Counterpart Raychelle Omamo To Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar on June 12 called on his Kenyan counterpart Raychelle Omamo for a productive discussion on bilateral cooperation. While taking to Twitter, Jaishankar, who arrived on a three-day visit to Kenya, said that he and Omamo undertook a detailed exchange on regional and global issues. “A historical solidarity is a today a modern partnership,” the EAM added.

Delighted to be back in Kenya. Thank FM Raychelle Omamo for her gracious welcome and hospitality. A productive discussion on our bilateral cooperation that we will be taking forward through the Joint Commission. pic.twitter.com/CnOc7TZF1m — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 12, 2021

Jaishankar will be in Kenya from June 12-14. According to an MEA statement, he will chair the third meeting of the India-Kenya Joint Commission meeting along with his Kenyan counterpart. The meeting will review all aspects of the bilateral relationship between the two nations. It is worth mentioning that the last meeting of the Joint Commission was held in New Delhi in March 2019.

India-Kenya relationship

Further, as per the ministry, the EAM will also meet with other ministers of the Kenyan government to take forward the India-Kenya relationship. The development partnership is an important aspect of the relations between the two countries which the visit will seek to deepen. Jaishankar will also interact with the Indian-origin community, which is an important bridge between India and Kenya.

"India and Kenya are currently serving in the United Nations Security Council. They are also members of the Commonwealth. Kenya is an active member of the African Union, with which India has longstanding ties," the MEA said.

Meanwhile, last month, amid the unprecedented second wave of coronavirus in the country, Kenya donated 12 tonnes of food products to India as part of its COVID-19 relief efforts. As per an official statement, they sent 12 tonnes of tea, coffee, and groundnut produced locally to the Indian Red Cross Society. High Commissioner of the African country to India Willy Bett said that the donation is directed to the frontline caregivers who continue to work long hours to save lives.

(With inputs from PTI)



